Liverpool injury news on Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley.

Liverpool have a big week ahead when it comes to their domestic and European ambitions.

Arne Slot’s men came through their first big test of the season as they earned a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield to move back to the summit of the Premier League table. But the Reds have two crucial away games approaching and will be another barometer of their ambitions.

Firstly, Liverpool travel to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday. Having already beaten AC Milan and Bologna, a triumph will be another step towards automatic qualification for the knockout stage. Then the Reds make the trip to Arsenal on Sunday in what will be a showdown between two Premier League title hopefuls.

Slot will want as many members of his squad available for both games. Therefore, we’ve taken a look at the current injury situation and if any injured players could be back.

Federico Chiesa - muscle

It’s been almost three weeks since the winger suffered his unspecified issue in training. It did not sound too serious but it has ruled the summer signing out of Liverpool’s previous three games. Much will depend on how Chiesa recovers but he faces a tight turnaround.

Potential return game: RB Leipzig (A), Wednesday 23 October.

Conor Bradley - unspecified

It was a surprise that the right-back was omitted from the match-day squad against Chelsea. Bradley had enjoyed a big international break, having been appointed captain of Northern Ireland and leading them to a 5-0 win over Bulgaria. Slot admitted the 21-year-old is ‘not in yet’ after the Chelsea win but his issue did not sound too serious.

Potential return game: RB Leipzig (A), Wednesday 23 October. Diogo Jota - ribs

The striker was forced off in the 30th minute against Chelsea. Jota had treatment after being hauled down by Tosin Adarabioyo in the seventh minute and managed to continue for a period before being replaced by Darwin Nunez. Slot admitted he does not expect the Portugal international to be available against Leipzig. Much will depend on the damage that he has sustained.

Potential return game: Arsenal (A), Sunday 27 October.

Harvey Elliott - foot

The attacking midfielder has been absent for more than a month after suffering a fracture in England under-21s training last month. Elliott is back running grass and Liverpool won’t want to rush him back.

Potential return game: Brighton (A), Wednesday 30 October

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The goalkeeper is back on the sidelines with his latest muscle injury. Slot admitted that Liverpool’s medical department are looking into why Alisson has picked up such problems but he’s not expected back anytime soon.

Potential return: Late November.