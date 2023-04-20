The midfielder starred in the Champions League once again with a stunning goal in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool-linked Nicolo Barella produced another top-class performance on Wednesday night in the Champions League that has got fans clamouring for the club to sign him this summer.

The Italian opened the scoring with a fine solo effort to ensure Inter Milan qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since winning the competition in the 2009/10 season.

Barella also netted the opener in the first leg away at Benfica last week and he’s helped set up a mouthwatering semi-final clash with city rivals AC Milan.

Liverpool are reportedly targeting the player for a summer move and his recent performances have only added fuel to the fire - and fans are desperately hoping their club can secure him.

One supporter tweeted Liverpool owner John W. Henry to say: ‘You seeing this mate? Crack open the piggy bank!’

Whilst multiple fans all pleaded with the club to sign him, with one adding: ‘Bring him to Anfield!! @LFC’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is also a member of the Barella fan-club. Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo on Wednesday night the ex-Red said: “He was fantastic. There’s actually talk of him being linked to my club, Liverpool, for next season. So, that’s an extra £10m we may have to pay on top of the price tag if it does happen.”

Multiple sources (Neil Jones from GOAL & Fabrizio Romano) have spoken on the links - with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Mason Mount all firmly in the discussion for the Reds.

Having impressed recently in the Champions League, Barella has been in great form all season with eight goals and eight assists in all competitions. The 26-year-old has now scored more goals across all competitions in 2022/23 than he managed in his previous two seasons for Inter combined.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Arthur Melo all potentially leaving this summer, a new midfielder in the form of Barella could be a dream signing for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans.

