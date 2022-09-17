A look at the players Liverpool are being backed to sign in the January transfer window by bookmakers.

Liverpool put together an interesting summer transfer window.

The Reds pulled off the club-record signing of Darwin Nunez, but aside from that, it was a relatively quiet summer.

Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay were snapped up, and Arthur Melo was signed as an emergency late in the window.

Jurgen Klopp resisted the notion of signing a midfielder for most of the summer, but amid a disappointing start, he changed his mind and snapped up Arthur on loan on deadline day.

It was been a frustrating start to the season for Liverpool, not helped by injuries, and there is a growing feeling the Reds need to strengthen to avoid falling behind.

The Reds need to reduce the age of their squad, especially in midfield, and Klopp will, no doubt, be planning to make midfield signings.

Whether those signings will be made in the winter or the summer remains to be seen, but here we take a look at who bookmakers Sky Bet feel Liverpool could sign in January.

Jude Bellingham - 7/1

Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield for some time, but a summer deal was not possible.

Borussia Dortmund were not going to make another sale having lost Erling Haaland, and that meant Bellingham stayed.

Next summer could be different, albeit it would still take a very large fee, but this one remains relatively long odds because it relates to the January window.

Bellingham is very unlikely to be sold in the winter.

Youri Tielemans - 8/1

Tielemans is increasingly being linked with Liverpool after Arsenal decided not to move for the Belgian late in the summer window.

The Belgian has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners, though Manchester United (33/1) are also thought to be interested.

Tielemans is out of contract in the summer, and Leicester could be forced to sell him for a reduced fee.

He could be a very good option for Liverpool to strengthen their midfield, and not an overly expensive one, either.

Douglas Luiz - 20/1

One of the long shot options is Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.