Julian ALvarez. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Atletico Madrid star’s agent revealed that Liverpool were keen last summer.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Kopites could select any striker they could sign this summer, his name would be right up there.

Alexander Isak would top the list of many Liverpool fans. He has enjoyed a scintillating season at Newcastle United and bagged against the Reds in the Magpies’ Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Julian Alvarez would also be a dream arrival for many. In truth, it was somewhat of a surprise when Manchester City agreed to sell him last summer. Alvarez had served as deputy to Erling Haaland during his two years at the Etihad Stadium but displayed his prowess when he got chances.

He fired 36 goals in 103 games, helping City win two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup. Yet they could not turn down an £80 million offer from Atletico Madrid. Alvarez wanted to play more regular football and was allowed to depart.

But it was more of a curveball when it was suggested earlier this year that Liverpool were keen. Alvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, claimed that his client has been the subject of interest from the Reds.

“I confirm that Liverpool was interested in Julian last summer,” Hidalgo said in March. “As for the future, this is not the right time to talk about it, as Julian is competing in important tournaments and is fully focused on them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The links have been enough to tantalise. But after just a year at Atletico, surely the possibility of Alvarez returning to the Premier League a year later may be out of the question, even if Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has been linked with moving in the opposite direction.

And judging by Alvarez’s recent comments, he appears to be readying himself for life in the Spanish capital in the 2025-26 season. That is because the former River Plate marksman has spoken of his desire for international team-mate Cristian Romero to join Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window. Speaking to AS Diario, Alvarez said on the prospect of Romero moving to the Metropolitano Stadium: “I hope so! I hope it happens. He's a great player.

“One of the best centre backs in the world, in my opinion. A teammate on the national team and a great person. Such a great addition to the team would be a great help. I hope the signing of Cuti happens; he's a great player.”

Alvarez also discussed how he has settled in Spain and it feels more like his homeland. He added: “A bit like I imagined. Like a family. It feels more like Argentina compared to the Premier League. Maybe also because of the language, or, as we were saying, there are many Argentinian team-mates, the coach too, and so I felt a bit more like Argentina. It's like a family, very close. The passion, courage, and heart that Atleti identifies with is felt a bit more from within.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there could be a glimmer of hope for Liverpool. There have been suggestions from El Nacional that Alvarez could look to move on next year if Atletico fail to challenge for silverware. They fell out of the race for the La Liga title and were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 at the hands of fierce rivals Real Madrid on penalties. By that point, though, Arne Slot is likely to have a number nine through the door.

A new centre-forward is high on the list of priorities heading into the summer window. Nunez has endured struggles again and netted only seven times in all competitions. Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has again been hit by injury problems and been out of form in recent months.