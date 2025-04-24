Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid acknowledges the fans after the LaLiga match between Sevilla FC and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on April 06, 2025 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Man City striker Julian Alvarez has been linked with a potential move to Liverpool.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a transfer link that could plenty by surprise. It was one undoubtedly unexpected.

The thought of Julian Alvarez joining Liverpool had barely entered the thoughts of supporters. But after his name was mentioned, plenty would love to see the Argentina international at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports recently that Liverpool displayed interest last summer when Alvarez was leaving their modern-day rivals Manchester City. The striker was behind Erling Haaland in the Etihad Stadium pecking order and completed an £80 million transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez agent speaks out on transfer interest

However, last month, Alvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo claimed that the Reds made enquiries. “I confirm that Liverpool were interested in Julian last season," Hidalgo said. “As for the future, this is not the right time to talk about it, as Julian is competing in important tournaments and is fully focused on them.”

Alvarez has enjoyed an impressive maiden campaign at Atletico. He has fired 26 goals and recorded five assists in 49 appearances, with Diego Simeone’s side third in La Liga. However, fresh reports have suggested that the 25-year-old is already growing frustrated.

According to El Nacional, Alvarez has put a potential date on when he could leave the Spanish capital. It has been suggested in two separate articles - one of which with the headline that reads 'Julián Álvarez sets a departure date for Atlético de Madrid' - that he may look to leave in the summer of 2026 if the club do not challenge for major honours next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been suggested that 'the team's lack of ambition this season has begun to erode' his confidence in the project at the Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico have dropped out of the La Liga title race - they are 16 points behind leaders Barcelona - while they suffered Champions League last-16 disappointment at the hands of bitter foes Real Madrid on penalties. Rojiblancos also exited the Copa del Rey to Barca in the semi-finals.

El Nacional reports that Alvarez 'doesn't plan on going more than two years without winning anything significant' and wants to see Simeone's outfit show ambition in this summer's transfer window. Those around him feel that 'he will not be short of offers' if he decides to seek pastures new.

Liverpool will be in the market for new striker

Liverpool are set to be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window. During the charge towards the Premier League title, Diogo Jota has struggled with injuries yet again, while Darwin Nunez has chiefly been overlooked. Nunez has managed only seven goals in all competitions. Luis Diaz has operated as a makeshift centre-forward at times but proven much better on the left wing.

However, Atletico sporting director Carlos Busero has insisted that the Spanish side will not entertain allowing Alvarez to leave after just a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer to sign our player Julian Alvarez is incorrect," Busero said. "What is being circulated is just rumours. Alvarez is a key and important player in our project, and we have no intention of letting him go. The player himself is not paying attention to these rumours."