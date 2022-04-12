Julian Nagelsmann issues blunt Bayern Munich demand to set up Liverpool semi-final

Liverpool and Bayern Munich will meet in the Champions League semi-finals if they both get past Benfica and Villarreal respectively.

Julian Nagelsmann has demanded more intensity from Bayern Munich as they bid to set up a Champions League semi-final with Liverpool.

The German heavyweights find themselves 1-0 down to Villarreal ahead of tonight’s quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Background

Bayern were well below their best in Spain last week and it was their first loss in the competition this season.

The winner of the tie will meet either Liverpool or Benfica in the last four.

The Reds are firmly in the driving seat and hold a 3-1 advantage ahead of their second leg at Anfield tomorrow (20.00).

Indeed, it would be a mouthwatering clash between Jurgen Klopp’s 2019 champions and 2020 winners Bayern.

But Nagelsmann knows vast improvements are first needed from the Bundesliga heavyweights if they’re to advance.

What’s been said

Raul Albiol of Villarreal celebrates in front of dejected Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images

“We played a bad game and they played their best game,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“This will not happen again, to play badly against the same opponent twice.

“We delivered in the past and it should be like that tomorrow. We have to, we must, we want. It is normal when you win so many titles and have such success for so many years that you maybe need this pressure sometimes to get the maximum out.

“We must turn up our complete intensity level. We did not take the last steps, the last metres in the first leg. We have to play more uncomfortable football.

“We made many mistakes. They made one to keep us alive. They could have scored more goals but we are still alive and we should show it on the pitch tomorrow.”