Florian Wirtz has yet to score for Liverpool since joining for £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klinsmann has become the latest German legend to throw his weight behind Florian Wirtz being a hit for Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder joined the Reds for a fee of £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window - a club-record fee at the time before Alexander Isak’s £125 million move from Newcastle United.

Wirtz established himself as one of Europe’s brightest prospects during his five-and-a-half years at Leverkusen. He recorded 57 goals and 63 assists in 197 appearances and was part of the Die Werkself team that won the club their first Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season.

Bayern Munich were in hot pursuit of Wirtz but he instead opted to make the move to Liverpool. However, the 22-year-old has had a soft launch to his Anfield career. In 10 appearances, Wirtz has yet to score and recorded a solitary assist. His form led to the likes of Kop legend Jamie Carragher calling for Wirtz to be taken out of the starting line-up by Slot, with the former Cologne man indeed being benched for last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea.

German legends in agreement on Wirtz

But Wirtz remains to have the backing of his compatriots. Given the levels he displayed in the Bundesliga and for the German national team, there is confidence that he will display his true potential at Liverpool when he settles.

Klinsmann, who won the World Cup with West Germany in 1990 and part of the unified team that deliver Euro 1996 glory, told Sports Illustrated: “Florian needs time to find his feet in the northwest of England. Liverpool in particular: That's a lot for a young lad. And then he's coming into a team made up entirely of superstars. He'll have to fight his way through it step by step – and that's what he will. He's a fighter.”

Bastian Schweinsteiger, part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, is also confident that Wirtz will deliver. The former midfielder said via RTL: "We have to give the players a bit of time. Especially when you move from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, you also have to adjust a bit. I've experienced that myself. He will delight us all in the future. Florian Wirtz is a fantastic footballer, a great character. We should be happy that we have such a player in Germany."

What Slot has said on Wirtz

Meanwhile, Slot is not concerned that Wirtz has yet to light the touchpaper to his Liverpool career and that he is still acclimatising. He said: “To say that he’s an artist doesn’t do him justice. He is an artist, but he can be mean as well. Otherwise, you can’t reach the levels he’s reaching. He works incredibly hard here in this building to get better and better and better. So that mentality he has inside of him and you also see that mentality when he loses the ball once or twice. He’s not going to hide, he wants the third one, he wants the fourth one.

“He’s adjusting, in my opinion, very well,” Slot said. “It gets better and better every single game. He always wants to have the ball, even if he has a few moments where we feel like he could do better. He just always wants to keep the ball, always keeps on trying. And he gets better and better, and fitter and fitter. That’s maybe the thing that matters most, because we don’t have to teach him how to play football. He just has to adapt to the intensity levels of the Premier League.”