Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate defeat against holders Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam has suggested Jurgen Klopp has shown too much loyalty to some of his players following the Reds’ Champions League exit.

After playing every game possible last season, Liverpool won the FA Cup and League Cup but lost the Premier League title by a single point and were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madrid won 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16 tie after Wednesday’s second leg in Spain to leave Klopp’s side without a trophy this season as they now aim to finish in the top four to salvage their campaign.

After their exit Adam, who spent a season at Liverpool between 2011 and 2012, claimed Klopp should have been more ruthless with some of his players as he cited the consistent changes Pep Guardiola has made to his Man City squad.

“I think Jurgen Klopp has been a little too loyal to these players,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Especially when you look at what Pep Guardiola has done with the likes of Joao Cancelo at Manchester City and moving players on to bring others in.

“But I think as a manager you also have to respect what the players have done for you and those are decisions that have to be made by the staff.”

Liverpool’s midfield has come in for plenty of criticism this season, with some of the Reds’ summer business expected to address that area of the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has refuted suggestions Liverpool need a big refresh in the summer, however.