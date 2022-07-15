Diogo Jota was absent for Liverpool yet again against Crystal Palace after also missing the Manchester United friendly.

Jurgen Klopp admits he's concerned about Diogo Jota's injury.

The forward has been forced to sit out both of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies this week - against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jota has a suspected hamstring problem - having suffered a similar issue when on international duty with Portugal last month.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker sat out of the 2-0 win over Palace in Singapore this afternoon with knocks.

What’s been said

Speaking ahead of the game, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “We have injuries already that we couldn't avoid.

“Diogo is out, Ali is not playing, and a few young boys. Very little things but we don't take any risks.

“That's how pre-season is, you have to deal with all situations.

“Diogo is a concern. Diogo is a muscle again.

“Joe, no. Joe is just a precaution and not any kind of risk is worth it.

“Ali is not cool as well. Wouldn't be too long but each day Ali is not involved is too long, to be honest.”