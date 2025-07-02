Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool knocked back the chance to sign Alexander Isak in 2022, what was Jurgen Klopp thinking?

Liverpool are currently making time after a blistering start to the transfer window to give Arne Slot a great chance of leading the club to back to back Premier League titles.

The record signing of Florian Wirtz has been a statement of intent, however, it feels like a new striker would give even more cause for excitement given the frustrations caused by the ineptitude of Napoli-linked Darwin Nunez.

Three names have emerged as leading contenders with another record deal for Alexander Isak being considered by Liverpool in a move that really would send shockwaves through the Premier League.

Liverpool turned down chance to sign Alexander Isak

To rub salt into the wounds, Jurgen Klopp could have signed Isak according to The Financial Times, only to choose Nunez instead when the Uruguayan signed three years ago. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the former Reds boss was right – at the time.

In the summer of 2022, Isak had just scored 10 goals for Real Sociedad compared to Nunez’s 34 for Benfica. Yes, La Liga can be considered a better standard than Primeira Liga in Portugal, however, not 24 goals difference better.

Then, there are the comments by Tom Kundert, founder of Portugoal, as well as Aaron Barton who created Proxima Jornada via TNT Sports when Liverpool signed the 6ft 2inch tall striker:

“He’s a real handful,” agrees Kundert. “Big, busy, energetic forward, with a fantastic burst of acceleration, good technical ability, can play across the front line.

“He's usually pretty central but also works the wings well, has provided several assists by driving diagonally towards goal from wide positions then crossing or cutting the ball back.

“Decent in the air, and an ice-cool penalty taker. You could say he's a little bit of an Mbappe-lite - although obviously a long way off that absolute elite level.”

Barton adds “he's not like a typical penalty-box forward striker like a six-yard-box striker. He will try and do that but also go out wide and try to play quick one-twos whether that be with players in the centre or his full-back and try and get round the outside so he can put a cross in.”

Did Jurgen Klopp make the right call to sign Darwin Nunez?

The consensus when Nunez signed was that he was on the cusp of potentially becoming world class and the step up in level was going to make, or break him.

At his best, he is as good a No.9 as there is in Europe in that he fits the description above perfectly – Nunez is capable of everything and is a textbook modern striker. The noise around Isak was nowhere near that of the then Benfica youngster who had bullied and terrorised centre-halves with his physicality, pace and finishing ability.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, he didn’t kick on to the next level and only showed flashes of what he was capable of with too many chances being missed and too many moments of frustration rather than the individual brilliance that had been seen on so many occasions in the red of Benfica.

This doesn’t mean that Klopp was wrong or that Liverpool signed the wrong striker just because Isak is now the better player – he wasn’t in 2022.