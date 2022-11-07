Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the 2022-23 Champions League.

And it means a rematch of last campaign's final, with the Reds suffering a 1-0 loss to the Spanish giants in Paris.

In fact, Jurgen Klopp's side prepare to face Madrid for the fourth time within six seasons - and never won any of the encounters. Liverpool also suffered heartbreak in the 2018 final to Los Blancos in Kyiv. They fell to a 3-1 reverse.

Meanwhile, the Reds were dumped out of the quarter-finals in the 2020-21 season when falling 3-1 aggregate defeat over two legs to Real.

The latest reverse to Madrid is still raw among supporters - for reasons both on and off the pitch. Kopites in the French capital endured a horrific experience trying to get into the Stade de France, being tear-gassed by police amid unfounded claims of fake tickets, while many supporters were robbed and assaulted by local youths.

On the pitch, Vinicius Jr scored the only goal of the game in the second half to deliver Madrid a record 14th Champions League title. Liverpool had 23 shots to Real's two but could not find a way through. Los Blancos keeper Thibaut Courtois was in inspired form and named man of the match. One save to deny Mo Salah an equaliser was world class.

Mo Salah dejected during the Champions League final. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

And as the European heavyweights prepare to do battle again, Klopp won't need reminding that taking their chances will be crucial if the Reds are to dump out the current holders and get their revenge.

Speaking after the final in May, the Liverpool manager said: “They scored and we didn’t. That is now easy to say. We could have played better football but Madrid could have played better football but they didn’t and they won anyway. Madrid played already a lot of games better, we can now say they played exactly like they have to, fine, that’s how you play a final.

"If we didn’t want the ball then we would have both played in our halves and that is not possible. Again, the stats is 50-50 possession so it was not that they never had the ball, absolutely, but apart from the goal they didn’t have a shot on target – that is a good sign for my team.

“We had nine shots on target, that is really a good number, but the problem is they scored with one shot and we didn’t score with nine. That’s the difference between losing and winning."

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in February and March 2023. The first leg will take place at Anfield, with the reverse clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

