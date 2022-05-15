Liverpool beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final as their squad strength came to the fore at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph after the final whistle at Wembley. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp didn’t try to hide his adulation nor relief after winning the FA Cup for the first time in his managerial career.

As Liverpool yet again triumphed over Chelsea on penalties at Wembley, his celebrations told it all.

His trademark fist pumps in front of the Kopites were repeated several times. The gregarious German couldn’t stop himself. Adrenalin was pumping through his veins.

This was the final piece of the silverware jigsaw for Klopp. The solitary trophy that had eluded him since taking charge at Anfield in 2015 was finally yielded.

The FA Cup now adorns the Reds’ trophy cabinet for the first time since 2006.

It adds to Klopp’s Liverpool resume that also includes the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup and Carabao Cup.

If there was any doubt he was among the Reds’ pantheon of greats, then they’re no more.

If there was anyone who was sceptical not enough gongs have been gleaned during Klopp’s tenure then surely they’ve been swayed.

As Klopp pointed out ahead of the trip to Wembley, Liverpool didn’t directly aim to go out of the FA Cup in previous seasons of his tenure.

In the German’s formative years at Anfield, qualifying for the Champions League had to be prioritised given the financial benefits that come with it.

The success in Europe has provided Liverpool with the funds to attract not just world-class players, but more-than-dependable deputies.

Even when the Champions League and Premier League were achieved, there were still some who questioned how deep the squad was and if success could be sustained. Not any longer.

As Kopites made their way back from Wembley, Kostas Tsimikas’ name would have been serenaded. He is the latest hero to etch his name into Anfield folklore after netting the winning penalty as nonchalantly as they could have hoped for.

The left-back - known as the Greek Scouser - will, indeed, never have to buy another bevvy on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Kostas Tsimikas after Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

How he deserved that moment. Tsimikas has played second fiddle to Andy Robertson since arriving in the summer of 2020.

But, in truth, he’d waltz into most teams in the Premier League - and in Europe - such is his quality. The fact he’s been linked to Juventus and Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma underlines his prowess.

To call upon Joel Matip from the bench for an injured Virgil van Dijk is an unbelievable option. Not only that but Joe Gomez was left among the substitutes.

As was Divock Origi, who’s set to join Serie A leaders AC Milan this summer.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino didn’t even make the squad.

But now Liverpool’s squad strength may seriously be tested if they are without van Dijk Mo Salah.

Both suffered injuries in the shootout victory. Initial hopes are that both didn’t sustain serious issues.

In this frenetic, fixture-hectic season, attention swiftly turns to Southampton on Tuesday.

There is little time to celebrate. The quadruple is still achievable, after all, although it’s a long shot.

Given the arduous slog Liverpool endured yet again against Chelsea, you can almost certainly bet that wholesale changes will be made by Klopp on the south coast.

Undoubtedly, Salah and van Dijk will be shielded from any further damage.

Perhaps Klopp may even be prudent enough to rest them for the final two Premier League matches - weakening any remaining hopes of winning the title.

If Manchester City defeat West Ham today, it could be wise.

Yes, the unprecedented quadruple so many have dreamed about might be surrendered.

But let’s not forget there’s the small matter of the Champions League final at the end of the month against Real Madrid.

If fans had to decide what Klopp should do, indeed some may be happy to relinquish the top flight.