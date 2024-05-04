Amara Nallo, left, in Liverpool training. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk is doubtful to feature for Liverpool when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds have little to play for having already secured Champions League qualification for next season. That came after Spurs’ 2-0 defeat by Chelsea.

Yet Jurgen Klopp will want to sign off on a high after Liverpool dropped out of the title race having won only one of their previous five matches. However, van Dijk may not be able to feature after missing training on Thursday - with Klopp admitting the Reds’ captain will have to be assessed.

As a result, Amara Nallo was handed a chance to rub shoulders with the first team at the AXA Training Centre. The 17-year-old has enjoyed a solid campaign since joining from West Ham United last summer. Nallo has been a regular for the under-21s, making 16 appearances in total, as well as five for the under-18s.

Nallo has also featured on the bench for Klopp’s side this season. That came in one of Liverpool’s biggest games of the season - a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield.

Speaking after Liverpool under-21s drew 1-1 with Benfica last October, head coach Barry Lewtas said: “Despite being just 16, Amara didn’t succumb to pressure. His ability to maintain a high level of performance without being affected by game dynamics was exceptional.”

