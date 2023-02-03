Jurgen Klopp has had his say on Chelsea’s extravagant spending during the January transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he does not know how Chelsea have been able to fund their January spending spree but says he expects it to bring about an upturn in results.

The London club spent over £300m bringing in new players during the mid-season transfer window, with the acquisition of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica the most expensive of those.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has been suggested that the lengthy contracts handed out to each new signing will help Chelsea to stay within Financial Fair Play rules despite their extravagant outlay.

Asked for his views on that splurge, Klopp joked: "I'm saying nothing without my lawyer!

"I don't understand that part of the business, what you can do, what you can't you do. It's a big number in the last two windows. The players they brought in, I didn't think once 'why did they do that?'.

"They are all really good players, so from that point of view, congratulations if you can do it. I don't understand how it's possible, but it's not for me to explain how it works.

"Hopefully you all know exactly how it works, and then it's fine!"

The German was also asked if Chelsea's spending will likely result in them improving on their mid-table Premier League position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He replied: "Yeah, Graham knows that. I'm not sure Todd Boehly is too interested in that, but it will happen at one point that they play well together.