Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp lamented Liverpool’s away form this season after the loss to Bournemouth.

The Reds failed to put the pressure on in their bid to finish in the Premier League top four with a 1-0 defeat to the struggling Cherries. Phillip Billing bagged the only goal of the game in the 28th minute at the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool face missing out on Champions League qualification, having suffered their seventh defeat on the road this season. And having been a ‘big strength’ in previous campaigns, Klopp says the Reds’ issues on their travels is a concern.

The Anfield boss said: “Concerned, yeah, I see it. I think with the home games we are top four, if I’m right. With the away games we are not even in Europe. There is always a reason for the situation you are in and our away record is for sure [one of them]. We could have had more points at home as well – or maybe should have.