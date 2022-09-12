Liverpool team news ahead of their Champions League clash against Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andy Robertson will miss Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Ajax tomorrow.

The Reds defender has suffered a knee injury and is unavailable.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a blow for Liverpool as they aim to bounce back after suffering a 4-1 loss to Napoli in their opening European game this season.

Klopp told reporters: “Robo is no 100%. Very late, 93rd minute, felt it the next day.

“Robo is out. He’s out for at least until the international break.”

Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho (knee) is back in training and available once again, although Curtis Jones (tibia) remains absent.

Jordan Henderson (hamstring) and Ibrahima Konate (knee) are still sidelined along with Calvin Ramsay (back) and Coimhin Kelleher.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both hamstring) have not been registered in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the group stage.

Keita has been included in Guinea’s squad for games against Algeria and Ivory Coast later this month but Klopp has insisted the midfielder won’t be playing for his country.

Klopp said: “No I don’t expect him to go on international duty.

“The return date is somewhere October, Ox is the same, and that’s why the two boys are not in the Champions League squad.