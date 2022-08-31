Jordan Henderson injury update after Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Jordan Henderson felt a hamstring problem in Liverpool's dramatic victory over Newcastle United.

The Reds needed a 98th-minute Fabio Carvalho goal to earn a 2-1 victory over Eddie Howe's side at Anfield last night.

New Magpies signing Alexander Isak gave the away side the lead in the first half before Roberto Firmino equalised after the break.

And as it looked like Liverpool were going to settle for a point and drop further behind in the early stages of the Premier League title race, Caralvho fired a late, late goal.

Now the Reds turn their attention to the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

But Henderson is a doubt for the Goodison Park clash after he was withdrawn in the 71st minute against Newcastle.