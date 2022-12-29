Liverpool injury update ahead of the Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Leicester City at Anfield tomorrow (20.00 GMT).

Roberto Firmino has missed the Reds’ past two games after suffering a calf injury. The Brazil international will again be absent.

James Milner missed the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, having been withdrawn in the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City with a hamstring issue.

Curtis Jones has struggled with a tibia injury all campaign and been limited to seven outings. Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (calf) and Arthur Melo (thigh) are long-term absentees.

But Ibrahima Konate is now again available, having been given time off after helping France reach the World Cup final.