Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Leicester City at Anfield tomorrow (20.00 GMT).
Roberto Firmino has missed the Reds’ past two games after suffering a calf injury. The Brazil international will again be absent.
Advertisement
James Milner missed the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, having been withdrawn in the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City with a hamstring issue.
Curtis Jones has struggled with a tibia injury all campaign and been limited to seven outings. Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (calf) and Arthur Melo (thigh) are long-term absentees.
But Ibrahima Konate is now again available, having been given time off after helping France reach the World Cup final.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “No new injuries after the game. Not a lot will come back apart from Ibou who is now training with us. He will be back as well.”