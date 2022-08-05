Liverpool injury news on Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Ibrahima Konate faces ‘a while’ on the Liverpool sidelines.

The defender suffered an injury in the Reds’ 3-0 pre-season friendly loss to RC Strasbourg Alsace on Sunday.

Konate limped off in the 57th minute after twice going down injured.

The Frenchman will miss tomorrow’s Premier League opening fixture against Fulham tomorrow.

And Konate is set for a sustained spell on the treatment table.

Liverpool boss Klopp said: “Ibou in a challenge against Strasbourg. We have to see how long it will take but he is out for a while.”

Curtis Jones was due to play against Strasbourg - but instead arrived at Anfield in a protective boot.

Klopp admitted Liverpool will err on the side of caution with the midfielder.

However, the Reds are hopeful Kostas Tsimikas will be back in training next week, having suffered a

He said: “That’s how it is with young players sometimes. They have stress reactions sometimes.

“They grow over it because it’s not massive pain but could lead to something serious.

“We caught it early but still have to be careful now and that’s it with him.”