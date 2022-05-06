Liverpool play Tottenham Hotspur this weekend and can move above Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino is back in training - meaning Liverpool may have a fully-fit squad to select from against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield tomorrow (19.45).

The Brazil international has missed the Reds' past five games due to an ankle injury.

Liverpool have won all of those matches in a bid for an unprecedented quadruple, although having Firmino available will be a big boost.

The striker has recorded 11 goals and four assists in 31 games this season.

A win Klopp's side against Spurs will see go top of the Premier League and two points above Manchester City.

City - who saw Kyle Walker limp off in their dramatic Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid earlier this week and have John Stones sidelined - play West Ham the following day.

Klopp’s unsure if Firmino will feature against Tottenham.

Liverpool are not short of options - so have the luxury of taking their time with his fitness at such a crucial juncture of the campaign.

Klopp said: “I don’t know (if Firmino will play). He is back in training but now we have to make a decision.

“The good thing is we didn’t let him do a lot. We had to let it session then let him have a few proper sessions.

“We have enough games still so it’s very important we get him in the best possible shape.

“It might make more sense to train through the weekend, a big step closer for Tuesday.

“But let’s see. Training was great, we trained yesterday.