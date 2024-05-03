'Have to see' - Jurgen Klopp confirms major Liverpool fresh injury doubt as five players to miss Tottenham
Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.
The Reds have now qualified for the Champions League next season after Spurs’ 2-0 defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. But Liverpool still will want to end the season - and Klopp’s reign as manager - strongly after dropping out of the Premier League title race. The Reds have failed to win four of their previous five league games.
Conor Bradley has missed Liverpool’s past three matches because of an ankle injury. The right-back was spotted in training yesterday, though, and Klopp has confirmed that he is in contention to return to the squad to face Spurs.
Virgil van Dijk was missing from the session at the club’s Kirkby base. The Liverpool captain has missed only two league games this term - one through suspension and the other injury. Klopp has admitted that van Dijk is a doubt to play against Tottenham.
Meanwhile, Diogo Jota remains unavailable after suffering an issue following a 3-1 win over Fulham two weeks ago.
Klopp said at his pre-match press conference: “Diogo is not in team training yet, Conor is. Virgil wasn't. Probably part of parts of team training today so we have to see there.”
Joel Matip continues his rehab from an ACL injury while Thiago Alcantara has played just once this season because of an ongoing hip issue.
Bobby Clark, who has made 12 first-team appearances this term, revealed earlier this week that he’s sidelined until next campaign because of an injury. Fellow teenager Ben Doak remains unavailable after having knee surgery in December.
