Divock Origi will play his last game at Anfield as he prepares to depart Liverpool at the end of his contract.

Jürgen Klopp has encouraged Liverpool fans to give Divock Origi the Anfield send-off he deserves.

Klopp has confirmed that the striker will leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer.

Origi's established himself as a cult figure at the Reds - especially under Klopp.

The Belgium international has scored crucial goals to help Liverpool win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup over an eight-year spell.

The Reds host Wolves for their final league game on Sunday and can still claim the top-flight crown if Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa.

It will be Origi's last game at Anfield before the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May.

The Belgium international is then expected to complete a switch to AC Milan on a free transfer.

Klopp called the Belgium international a 'Liverpool legend' and surpisingly named him as one of the most important players he’s ever had despite being a bit-part player.

What’s been said

The Liverpool boss said: "I expect Div to get a special reception or farewell.

"He will be, for me, forever a Liverpool legend. One of the most important players I've ever had.

“That sounds completely strange with the amount of games he's had but it is and was a pure joy to work together.

"It's not over yet. He deserves all good thoughts we can generate somehow for his future.

"Wherever he goes, he will be successful 100%. Outstanding player, outstanding boy, everybody in the team loves him because he’s a relaxed guy, a loveable guy.”

‘It will be hard’

Origi is one of the last remaining players who’s still at Anfield since Klopp arrived in October 2015.

The German added: “It will be a harsh moment when he leaves. It will not be now but whenever he leaves, it will be hard.

“Since I’m here, Div is here. I remember so many things when I think about Div: important goals, bad injuries, ups and downs.