The manager gave an update on the latest team news ahead of the trip to Leicester.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed two absences for the trip to Leicester City on Monday.

The Reds will be looking to make it seven wins in a row in the league as they hope to mount a late push for the Champions League places after an underwhelming season.

In contrast, Leicester have endured a poor campaign and currently sit in the relegation places with just a few games of the season remaining.

In terms of injury news, Klopp confirmed that Roberto Firmino will be absent for the trip to the King Power Stadium but he is set to return to team training following the game on Monday.

Firmino has missed the last five games and hasn’t featured since coming off the bench in the 6-1 win against Leeds United on April 17.

The Brazilian will depart at the end of the season when his current deal expires and fans will want to see him feature before he leaves the club.

