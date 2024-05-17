Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has hailed his Liverpool backroom staff members who will also depart the club this weekend.

Klopp prepares to take charge of his final Reds manager when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday. The German has spent the past eight-and-a-half years in the hot seat, winning seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Along with Klopp has been his assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who has been announced as Red Bull Salzburg’s new boss - and will be joined by elite development coach Vitor Matos.

Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach John Achterberg will depart and is set to join Steven Gerrard at Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. Assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson will also leave.

Klopp, speaking at his final pre-match press conference, said: “Pep and Vitor have a bright future. They are incredible coaches, fantastic coaches. They are the most influential coaches I’ve ever had because we created a style of play I really love together. Incredibly talented, full of energy, I will follow them every step of the way. They will be really good.

“Jonny joins Stevey. Good luck with that! A fantastic coach. He coaches 12 goalies in one day and he coach them and their dogs, unbelievable. Jack Robinson leaving as well, a fantastic young goalie coach, the future is bright for him.

“Andreas Kornmayer [fitness coach] will leave, the future is bright for him. He coaches Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the most successful spells, really cool. So many people will leave but it’s normal. They don’t leave because I go but it’s a new start and that’s fine. If you want to be part of football, you have to be prepared to move a lot because you can get the sack after half-a-year or a year and go to the next one.