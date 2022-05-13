Jurgen Klopp delivers fresh Fabinho injury update that will delight Liverpool fans

Fabinho will miss Liverpool’s FA Cup final against Chelsea due to injury.

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Fabinho will be available for Liverpool’s Champions League final at the end of the month.

The Brazil international suffered an injury in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabinho will miss tomorrow’s FA Cup fnal against Chelsea at Wembley.

There’s also been a concern about whether he’ll be back to face Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May as Liverpool bid for a seventh European Cup.

But Klopp insists Fabinho will be fine for that game.

The boss said: “He will definitely be back for the final, for the Champions League final. Before, we don’t know.

“Fab is an absolute professional. He’s not happy but is already taking on the fight against time.

“It’s not enough if you’re ready on final before the final. It has to be Tuesday or Wednesday, something like that and we’re working on that.

“We’re all very positive that will be the case and he’s absolutely OK.”