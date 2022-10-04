Darwin Nunez arrived at Liverpool for up to £85 million from Benfica in the summer but has not scored since the opening day of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he has held a ‘long talk’ with Darwin Nunez as he continues to wait patiently on the Liverpool fringes.

Nunez joined the Reds from Benfica for a fee that could reach £85 million during the summer transfer window.

However, the striker has endured a difficult start to his Anfield career. He's not scored since the opening day of the season - a 2-2 draw at Fulham - while he was forced to serve a three-match ban for a red card against Crystal Palace.

Nunez came on in the 89th minute of Saturday's 3-3 draw against Brighton.

Klopp revealed that he and Pep Lijnders spoke at length with the Uruguay international on Sunday and remain 'completely calm' about his slow start.

And one reason why Nunez did not feature for long against Brighton was because he had DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) in his hamstring after returning from international duty.

What’s been said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Darwin Nunez. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of today's Champions League clash against Rangers, Klopp said: "It’s good. Of course, he’s still adapting. Our players always adapt.

“New players come in and everyone wants to shine immediately. That happens from time to time and sometimes not.

“Only yesterday, we had a long talk with Pep Lijnders because my Spanish or Portuguese is still not better.

“We just told him we are completely calm. It’s really important and he’s not looking like he’s worrying or whatever.

“Why he didn’t start this game (Brighton), he came from the international break and had DOMS in the hamstring.

“When you get the information, the medical department gives you some kind of minutes - how long he is allowed to play, you can’t start anybody who can only play 20 minutes or 15.

“This kind of discussion, we open up a little bit to the outside world.

“Of course, the three-game suspension didn’t help him but that’s pretty much all.

“The team is not flying and that makes it not easy for a striker, especially not for a finisher.