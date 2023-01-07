Liverpool team news ahead of the FA Cup tie against Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he will not make wholesale changes to his Liverpool team for tonight’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves (20.00 GMT).

The Reds begin the defence of their crown at Anfield against their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool have traditionally used the early rounds of cup competitions to rest some of their key players and give minutes to fringe players in the squad - as well as youngsters.

Klopp’s side head into the clash on the back of a 3-1 loss to Brentford which leaves the Reds sixth in the top-flight table.

But with Liverpool not back in action for a week after the Wolves encounter, Klopp has suggested that he’ll name a team ‘as good and strong and experienced’ as he can.

The Anfield boss said: “No, it doesn’t change. What always changed [it was] the amount of games you have around. So if you play Wednesday-Saturday, Tuesday or whatever, these kind of things, then you have to think about it.

