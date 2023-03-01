Liverpool team news ahead of Wolves clash.

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Diogo Jota will start for Liverpool against Wolves at Anfield tonight.

The versatile forward recently made his return to action from a long-term calf injury that sidelined him for four months.

Jota made three appearances off the bench before being handed a start in last Saturday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

The Portugal international prepares to face his former club after moving to Anfield from Wolves for up to £45 million in September 2020.

And barring any issues, Jota looks set to start for Liverpool as they aim to edge closer to the Premier League top four.

Manager Klopp said: “Diogo is an exceptional player. The next one he was injured, stuff like this, and [he] needs to get rhythm now. I think it helped him a lot [starting]. Yes, he was tired, of course, after the game – that's clear. [It's the] same with him, we'll have to see how he reacted and then finally today we have to make these kind of decisions [on] who can start or who should start.

“He will definitely be involved again if nothing happens. He's a top-class player, so it's great - versatile, he can play on the left wing, he can play in the centre and on the right wing as well. So, that's really helpful for this busy period we are having.”

Liverpool are hopeful Darwin Nunez can shake off a shoulder problem to feature against Wolves. The Uruguay international missed the Palace stalemate and Klopp admitted the Reds have to see how Nunez reacts.

“It's the shoulder, it looked absolutely okay yesterday but I don't know. Some of the [doctors] will tell me how he reacted yesterday,” said Klopp.

Ibrahima Konate has been back in training for almost a week and is expected to be on the bench.

Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Thiago Alcantara (hip) have been ruled out, however. And it remains to be seen if Nat Phillips will return to the squad. The centre-back has missed the previous two matches.

