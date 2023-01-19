Jurgen Klopp drops early Liverpool selection hint for Chelsea clash

Jurgen Klopp discusses if anyone from Liverpool’s FA Cup win at Wolves will keep their place against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp insists that the 'door is open for everybody' to play their way into his Liverpool team for this weekend's clash against Chelsea.

The Reds' fringe players stepped up to the plate in the 1-0 win at Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay.

Klopp made eight changes from the insipid 3-0 loss at Brighton - which the manager called the worst of seven-and-a-half years in the Anfield hot seat.

Harvey Elliott netted a sublime match-winner against Wolves while the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic all impressed.

Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League and 10 points outside the Champions League spots. Certainly, significant improvements are required if they're to finish in the top four.

Asked if some of his players on the periphery of his squad have played their way into his thinking for the Chelsea game, Klopp replied: "Yeah, yeah. So we have now a couple of days training and it is not now that we… I don’t think it would now be right after one game and say: 'OK, that's the team now for the next eight weeks' or whatever these kind of things.

“So, let’s have a look. I hope that Darwin [Nunez] is coming back in training tomorrow or Thursday, so he might be then in contention, of course. Kosti [Tsimikas] got a knock in the back and stuff like this, so let's see how they recover and stuff like this.

“But, of course, we are not in a casting show but anyway we have now this game and then we have four days to train and then after that, I think five or six days to train until the next game.

“Training is always like this – who shows up in training. I'm not blind but usually we don't train, we play every three days and then we recover, some do a little bit. And on top of that, in the past we won quite a lot of games, so why would you make drastic changes?