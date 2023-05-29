Liverpool are set for a busy summer transfer window after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that a ‘really busy period’ is set to start for Liverpool heading into the summer transfer window.

The Reds brought the curtain down on the 2022-23 season with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Southampton on Sunday. Liverpool largely underwhelmed throughout the campaign as they finished just fifth in the Premier League and failed to challenge for any silverware.

Roberto Firmino scored on his final Liverpool appearance at Southampton. The Brazil striker is leaving Anfield along with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. It means Klopp will bolster his midfield options while he’s not ruled out bringing in a defender in the transfer window.

It could be the Reds’ most active summer since 2018 - with the likes of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Mason Mount linked so far.

Despite a disappointing campaign, Klopp insists that he’s not desperate for a break during the off-season. And now he’s expecting things to come alive ‘in a different area of the game’ before Liverpool return for pre-season in July.

Klopp said: “No, not at all (he doesn’t need a break). Honestly, I'm completely fine. If you would have asked me 11 games ago if you want to have a break I would have probably thought about it, to be honest.

