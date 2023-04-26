Liverpool face West Ham in the Premier League but Darwin Nunez may again be on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted it’s important that his attacking players are Liverpool’s first line of defence as Darwin Nunez awaits his next chance.

The £64 million signing from Benfica has been confined to substitute outings in the Reds’ past three games. In that period, Liverpool have earned a 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal and triumphed over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Klopp’s preferred a front three of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, who have racked up nine goals collectively, with Nunez coming off the bench to net against Leeds.

With Liverpool finally showing a semblance of their old selves amid a lacklustre season, it’s likely Klopp will stick with the same attacking trio for tonight’s trip to West Ham.

But while Nunez - who has bagged 15 goals during his maiden season at Anfield - must stay patient, the Reds boss is delighted to finally been awash with goalscoring options after Luis Diaz’s recent injury return. And he hopes they can all stay fit for the remaining seven fixtures.

Klopp, asked how he’s pleased with his attackers’ form in the final third having netted the Reds’ past 20 goals, said: “Good, again it’s important for us that the boys are there not only for scoring but if we need them for defending. That has been the problem in moments this season, we have lost that focus but it’s the first job for offensive players as well because that give you stability if you defend as a unit.

“We don’t need any players waiting in positons for a counter attack, we need players to defend collectively and when we get the ball, we have the speed and technique to cause problems for other teams. That’s how it is.

“It’s good and Lucho was not really involved in that, scoring at least. In one week, we had six offensive players and then Bobby was out and now we have five. But that’s good and I hope we can keep them fit until the end of the season and will all play their role and be invited to keep scoring because most of the goals are probably set up by other players. Fab, Trent, Robo, Hendo, whoever - these situations are just as important.

