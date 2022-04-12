Liverpool are looking to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted he will freshen up his Liverpool line-up against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Reds are in the driving seat to reach a third European Cup semi-final in five years at Anfield tomorrow night (20.00).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winner in the first leg at the Stádio da Luz last week.

Klopp’s men go into the game against Benfica on the back of an enthralling 2-2 draw against Premier League rivals Manchester City.

They face City yet again this weekend in the FA Cup semi-final.

Klopp stressed that the upcoming Wembley encounter will not impact his team selection - but Sunday’s arduous clash will.

The Liverpool boss said: “The next game has absolutely no influence on the line-up tomorrow night - but the last game has, so we have to see.

“We have a super-intense schedule. No-one is injured, as far as I know in the moment, but we need to have a look who is fresh enough for this game and stuff like this.

“We see it as a super important game. I know we’re in the world of football where we won the first leg 3-,1 people who have nothing to do with the game halfway through, then you play City left and right, someone could move the focus on something else. We see it slightly different.

“This is a super, super important game to us. We’ve said a couple of times, we tried so hard to get qualified for the Champions League now can make it to the semis, which is incredible.

“That’s what we want to show tomorrow night, it really means a lot to us.”