Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool talking with his players during a training session at AXA Training Centre on May 10, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool play their penultimate game of the Premier League season against Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he regrets not playing Harvey Elliott enough in his final season as Liverpool manager.

Elliott has enjoyed a fine 2023-24 campaign for the Reds, recording four goals and nine assists in 51 appearances. However, the majority of his appearances have been as a substitute and he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

The England under-21 captain has featured from the outset in three of Liverpool’s past four games. He netted in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur with a sublime long-range strike.

Klopp prepares for his penultimate game as Reds boss at Villa on Monday (20.00 BST) with third place in the Premier League secured. And given Klopp belives he should have handed Elliott more minutes, it’s a hint he will start at Villa Park.

The Liverpool boss said: “It’s not like this that I go back and think, ‘OK, what did we all do wrong here and there?’ But if I regret one thing a little bit it’s that Harvey didn’t play often enough maybe. It was in a very important and intense period. January, [with] a lot of injuries, he played really good, he was probably our best player, right wing, right midfield, all these kind of things.

“Everybody came back and he had minutes here and there and then he didn’t start anymore. [He] came on [and had] a big impact but it’s really nice that he could show.”

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has bounced back to form in recent weeks and is enjoying a strong end to the season. Klopp has said several times he believes deploying the Holland international in midfield earlier this campaign knocked his confidence. But Gakpo has been impressive spearheading the Reds’ attack and the face he’s in a ‘good moment’ means he may keep his berth - meaning Darwin Nunez will continue to be confined to the substitutes’ bench.

Klopp added: “Cody, he knows that for a while he was not in his best moment, we had a conversation there. It was not for public what we spoke there about but it helped him a lot because we could sort it a little bit. It’s just a problem [because] can I speak in the first moment [when] the player is not performing anymore to the levels you expect him to do? Can you speak immediately? You can.