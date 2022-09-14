Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1 in the Champions League with Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota starting a game for the first time together.

Jurgen Klopp declared that Liverpool needed to reinvent themselves after their chastening night in Napoli.

The performance at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, by the Reds boss’ own admission in the 4-1 loss, was a horror show. Freshening things up was required. It was paramount, in fact, after what Klopp described as the worst performance of his near seven-year Anfield tenure.

Changes to the Liverpool team against Ajax were inevitable. Joel Matip was also expected to replace Joe Gomez in defence. The veteran centre-back would, indeed, prove to the surprise hero with an 89th-minute header to secure the Reds a 2-1 victory over the Dutch champions.

But it was Klopp’s tweak up front which proved the most revolutionary switch in terms of remodelling his side.

New partnership

For the first time as Liverpool boss, he unleashed a front three of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota from the outset.

Granted, it’s not a triumvirate that has been available to Klopp for the vast majority of his time at the helm.

But 227 days after Diaz’s £37.5 million arrival from Porto, they were finally pitted together.

Klopp may well have earmarked the trio to play together during the pre-season period.

Darwin Nunez was always expected to need a period of settling after joining from Benfica, while Roberto Firmino, who turns 31 next month, isn't getting any younger.

A hamstring injury to Jota during the summer shelved any potential plans, however.

Liverpool pair Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Portuguese would spend the best part of two months on the treatment table.

But after substitute appearances against Everton and Napoli, coupled with additional time to get fit in training after last Saturday’s clash against Wolves was postponed, Jota was handed his maiden start of the season.

Salah’s endured somewhat of an underwhelming opening to 2022-23. He was subdued in Liverpool’s previous two games, while he failed to register a goal or assist in the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.

Yet the familiarity of Jota back spearheading the attack would have given the Egyptian some comfort.

Meanwhile, the tigerish Diaz has arguably been the Reds’ player of the season so far. He went into the Ajax clash having scored four goals in eight outings.

And against Ajax, it took just 17 minutes for Klopp’s plans to reap the dividends. Indeed, all three combined for the breakthrough. Diaz displayed tremendous determination to nod an Alisson Becker long ball down into the path of Jota. Causing disarray in the Ajax rearguard, he slipped in Salah - who would sweep home with aplomb.

That’s a stat

Diogo Jota in action for Liverpool against Ajax. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have perhaps missed Jota more than they might have first imagined. Not only did he score 21 goals last season but was a key player in a side that went agonisingly close to an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds lacked intensity against Napoli. Their much-vaunted press was slipshod.

Jota, into his third season at Anfield after joining from Wolves for £42 million in September 2020, knows exactly what Klopp demands.

Nunez, in contrast, is still acclimatising while Firmino may not be able to match the vigour he once was able to.

Against Ajax, Jota won all six of his ground duels, one tackle and made two recoveries.

Offensively, he completed 100% of dribbles, was fouled three times, not dispossessed with the ball at his feet and went close to a second assist when his cross was flashed wide by Salah.

The tonic needed

Jota was substituted in the 66th minute, which wasn’t a major surprise. Liverpool needed to freshen up their attack as they searched for a winner, while the ex-Atletico Madrid forward still isn’t up to full speed.

After Diaz moved to Anfield, Jota would be the one who’d be sacrificed for the most part. Indeed, Klopp invented Liverpool as he moved Sadio Mane to a central role as Diaz took the berth on the left flank.

For the Carabao Cup and FA Cup final victories over Chelsea - as well as the loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final - Jota was confined to the bench.