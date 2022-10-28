Arthur Melo is currently sidelined with injury after joing Liverpool on a season-long loan from Juventus.

Arthur Melo. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Arthur Melo will remain sidelined for the ‘long term’.

The midfielder joined Liverpool on loan from Juventus on summer transfer deadline day amid an injury crisis.

But Arthur played only 13 minutes for the Reds before suffering a thigh injury that required him to undergo surgery.

The 26-year-old remains unavailable for a wheile for the Reds - with Klopp unsure when Arthur will be back fit.

“He’s here (undergoing his rehab). It’s a long-term injury, when he is back we will think about it,” said the Liverpool manager at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Leeds United.

“But, in the moment, it is too far away. I have no idea how long it will be but it it will be long. It is a real, serious injury.”

