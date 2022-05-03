Jurgen Klopp has explained why he’s started Naby Keita and Diogo Jota for Liverpool’s Champions League second leg against Villarreal.
The Reds have made two changes from last week’s 2-0 win at Anfield in the first leg.
Jordan Henderson - who inspired the opening goal - drops to the bench along with Luis Diaz.
Keita and Jota get the nod instead due to Liverpool wanting ‘specific’ skills in certain positions.
Klopp told BT Sport: “It is rotation but in specific moments, we want specific skill sets in a position.
“That’s why we decided. That’s it.”
Liverpool are aiming to reach their third Champions League final in five years.