Jordan Henderson has also been omitted from Liverpool’s starting line-up for the Champions League semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp has explained why he’s started Naby Keita and Diogo Jota for Liverpool’s Champions League second leg against Villarreal.

The Reds have made two changes from last week’s 2-0 win at Anfield in the first leg.

Jordan Henderson - who inspired the opening goal - drops to the bench along with Luis Diaz.

Keita and Jota get the nod instead due to Liverpool wanting ‘specific’ skills in certain positions.

Klopp told BT Sport: “It is rotation but in specific moments, we want specific skill sets in a position.

“That’s why we decided. That’s it.”