Jurgen Klopp explains why Mo Salah is on the bench for Liverpool against Arsenal

Mo Salah drops out of Liverpool’s starting line-up to face Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Mo Salah is on the bench for Liverpool's clash against Arsenal.

The Reds' 28-goal talisman suffered a foot injury in the 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

Klopp revealed that Salah only returned to training yesterday and that's why Diogo Jota comes into his starting line-up at the Emirates Stadium.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “He made it. It was just he only had one training session to test it.

“Everything is fine, it was fine. He doesn’t start but we have him in the back hand and he can come on. Really good.”

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara replaces Naby Keita in midfield.

Klopp added: "Thiago, in the last week, with a stiff neck, stuff like this, and couldn't play.

“Naby is in a really good moment but if you have an opportunity to make these changes, you have to alter things and use the boys when they're ready.