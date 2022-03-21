Train disruptions mean that Liverpool and Manchester City supporters will face trouble travelling to London for the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next month.

Liverpool and Manchester City fans will be hit by chaos when travelling to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final next month.

The modern-day rivals are going toe-to-toe for the Premier League title this season. The Reds are just a point behind leaders City, having trailed by 14 points at one stage.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

They’ll do battle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 10 April for what many people believe will be a title decided.

And the following weekend, they’ll face off against in the FA Cup last four.

City eased to a 4-1 quarter-final victory at Southampton yesterday while Liverpool edged a 1-0 win against Championship side Nottingham Forest.

It means that Kopites and Citizens will descend on the capital in their droves on either Saturday 16 April or Sunday 17 April.

However, both sets of supporters will meet problems if travelling via train.

Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Train problems explained

Avanti West Coast has confirmed that it is not running trains to London Euston over the Easter weekend between Friday 15 April-Monday 18 April.

A statement on the company’s website said: “Engineering work is taking place at various locations between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central, closing all lines.

“There are further works taking place on the West Coast Main Line throughout the Easter weekend causing further alterations to trains.”

Services from Liverpool Lime Street will start/ terminate at Rugby.

Trains from Manchester Piccadilly will start/ terminate at Milton Keynes Central and run via Stoke-on-Trent.

Klopp’s frustration

Jurgen Klopp fumed about the disruptions both sets of supporters will be hit by when informed after the defeat of Forest.

Via The Times, he said: “How is that possible? The whole of the north west is cut off from the rest of England?

“I don’t know which kinds of solutions are available but I hope somebody finds one.

“If we could play with supporters that would be really good — for both teams.”