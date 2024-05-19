Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp gave an emotional parting message to Kopites after bringing the curtain down on his Liverpool tenure - before confirming Arne Slot as his successor.

The Reds manager’s time has officially come to a close after a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. It was an emotional day throughout, with Klopp returning Liverpool back to the European elite after taking charge in October 2015. He has guided the club to seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Klopp and his outgoing backroom staff said their farewells after the Wolves triumph, with every supporter staying behind. The 57-year-old will be replaced by Feyenoord chief Slot, who has the lofty task of filling the German’s void.

Klopp’s song to the tune of The Beatles’ I Feel Fine was chanted throughout the Wolves game and during his speech. But while addressing fans, he asked fans to get behind the incoming Slot and even came up with a chant for them to sing.

Speaking to fans, Klopp said: “It doesn’t feel like an end. It just feels like the start because today I saw a football team full of talent, youth, creativity, desire. That’s one part of development.

“For a few weeks, I get a bit too much attention, it feels really uncomfortable but in this time I realised a lot of things. People told me I turned them from doubters to believers. That is not true. Believing, you have to yourself. I just said we had to. You did it, that’s a big difference.

“No-one now tells you to stop believing. This club is in a better moment for a long time. We have this wonderful stadium, wonderful training centre, we have you - the super-power of world football. Wow!

“We decide if they are worried or excited. We decide if we believe or don’t believe, we decide if we trust or don’t trust. Since today I’m one of you, I keep believing in you, I stay a believer 100%.