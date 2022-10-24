Liverpool next face Ajax in the Champions League and Jurgen Klopp has plenty of selection decisions to ponder.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp will surely be weighing up changes to his Liverpool team when they return to action against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

After the Reds’ form appeared to turn a corner in the Premier League following wins against Manchester City and West Ham, they were delivered a huge setback by suffering a 1-0 loss to basement side Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool were well below their best and we take a look at the selection questions that are posed to Klopp.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Joe Gomez in action for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

If it wasn't for Alisson Becker, Liverpool would have conceded more than just the one goal against Forest.

The goalkeeper made two brilliant saves and it's a growing concern how often he's being forced into action this season.

James Milner was virtually faultless deputising at right-back and wasn’t the problem. He was one of the Reds' best performers and made a crucial block in the second period.

But given the paucity of creativity from the attacking players, more may be needed from deeper. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has just recovered from an ankle injury, came off the bench to increase Liverpool's threat and may come back into the side.

On the left flank, Andy Robertson couldn't find much rhythm in possession when marauding forward. But Klopp won't want to make too many changes to his rearguard, with Kostas Tsimikas an option, as there may be one required centrally.

Joe Gomez was rightly lauded after his magnificent performance in the defeat of Manchester City. But the England international has followed that up by making glaring errors in successive games.

Gomez needlessly gave a penalty away against West Ham - only to be saved by Alisson - before carelessly giving the ball away which led to the free-kick for Forest's winner. And at one point in the second half, the England international got a rollicking from Klopp for a meek tackle.

In truth, Gomez has made it easy for Klopp to bring Ibrahima Konate back into the side, should he be fit. He could have few complaints.

Virgil van Dijk will be disappointed not to have scored against Forest - especially with a first-half header he sent across the face of the goal.

Joel Matip remains sidelined so Nat Phillips will likely continue to deputise.

Midfield

Liverpool midfielders Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson react to the loss at Nottingham Forest. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to say what Kopites aplenty were thinking: "What is going on with Fabinho?"

The Brazil international, for the majority of the season, has been well below his best. He was sluggish to provide defensive cover against Forest and failed to make a single tackle.

If Thiago Alcantara is available again following an ear infection, he surely will be in contention to make an immediate return to the line-up in Fabinho's place. It’s another simple decision based on recent showings.

Curtis Jones started his first Premier League game of the season following a leg injury. The academy product saw plenty of the ball and did fine given his recent absence - but wasn't fully suited to a deep-lying role.

Jordan Henderson was rested and surely has to be in contention to come back into the side, while there is the option to move Milner into midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his maiden outing of the campaign off the bench but will continue to be eased back into action.

Naby Keita will return to full training this week but is still a good distance away from being match-fit, while Arthur Melo remains sidelined until the turn of the year.

Forwards

Mo Salah was quiet against Nottingham Forest. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool's attack was severely blunted against Forest. Chances from open play were scarce with Mo Salah nullified as a central striker.

Klopp must be considering switching his talisman back to the flank if Darwin Nunez is to be fit as expected following a hamstring issue.

Nunez's start to his Anfield career has been scrutinised but recent displays have underlined his physicality offers Liverpool a different dimension up top. The Uruguay international’s return to the team is fairly straightforward.

Yet moving Salah to the wing may mean Harvey Elliott undeservedly loses his spot. Behind Alisson, plenty have agreed he was Liverpool's best performer against Forest. Not once did the teenager go into hiding.

There is the option to move Elliott to the left, with Fabio Carvalho subdued in the absence of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Carvalho is still acclimatising to life both at Liverpool and the Premier League.