The manager spoke at a private function with a brilliant speech about one of his most adored players.

Jurgen Klopp delivered a heartwarming speech at a private farewell party for Roberto Firmino on Sunday evening.

The Brazilian will be leaving the club after eight years at the end of this season as his current deal is set to expire, with the club allowing him to leave on a free transfer in the upcoming window.

He rounded off his final game at Anfield by netting a late equaliser against Aston Villa to earn his side a late draw against Aston Villa over the weekend.

Their final game is against already-relegated Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium, where he certainly play a part as the fans will get to see him play for one final time before departing.

Klopp took to the stage to say his farewells: “Because you were so football smart, you were always the first to understand the exercises. Like you would see it once and say ‘Ah, ok go for it’. So that’s really special.

“That makes you the player you are with all the technical stuff but your football brain is incredible. Incredible.”

Journalist Florian Plettenberg also posted footage on social media of the team celebrating with Firmino and that captain Jordan Henderson had been leading the crowd in a rendition of ‘Si, Senor!’ - Firmino’s famous fan-chant.

He also confirmed that his new club hasn’t been decided yet, and initial talks are just beginning ahead of the summer window opening on June 10.

As it stands, La Liga champions Barcelona are currently the bookmakers favourite, alongside Real Madrid and Napoli - with 12 goals and five assists in all competitions, it’s clear Firmino has plenty left to offer and could feasibly be a second-choice striker at a lot of top clubs around Europe.