The Liverpool manager gave us the latest on the likes of Luis Diaz and Thiago ahead of this weekend’s Premier League match.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave an injury update on Luis Diaz, Thiago and Joe Gomez ahead of their clash with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Diaz has been out since October with a knee injury and has missed 26 games after starting the season in fine form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thiago has been missing since mid-February after suffering a hip flexor injury and Gomez came off as a precuation during the 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League, on 21 February, and hasn’t played since.

Klopp confirmed that the trio are all unavailable for the away trip to the Vitality Stadium, but revealed a return to full training is close for Diaz.

“Luis Diaz I hope will train during next week. Thiago, we will see how it develops in next couple of weeks. Apart from that nothing that I have heard about.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Joe Gomez is also not available. All three are not available, they are at different stages.”