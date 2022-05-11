Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League and now turn their attention to the FA Cup final where they meet Chelsea at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Fabinho is feeling positive about his injury after being withdrawn in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The Brazilian was forced off midway through the first half of the Villa Park clash with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool now turn their attention to the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday after putting the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Klopp’s men are level on points with City, who travel to Wolves this evening.

Liverpool await further news on Fabinho’s issue.

Meanwhile, Klopp confirmed that Andy Robertson was rested against Villa, having been omitted from the match-day squad.

The Reds boss said: “I don’t know [how bad it is]. He felt the muscle, not too much.

“He is quite positive but I’m not sure what I can make of that, to be honest. We will see.

“I think the rest came through without problems.

“Robbo was not in the squad today because I wanted to give him just a rest at home and bring another striker into the squad if we needed, that’s it.

“Apart from that, we should be fine.