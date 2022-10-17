Liverpool claimed a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he ‘probably deserved’ a red card in Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City.

The Reds displayed immense heart and guts to earn a 1-0 victory over the reigning Premier League champions at Anfield.

Mo Salah’s 76th-minute goal proved the difference in an enthralling encounter.

Liverpool certainly did look like a team who had taken just 10 points from their opening eight league games of the season before kick-off - and handed City their maiden loss of the campaign.

Yet Klopp was sent to the stands in the closing stages by referee Anthony Taylor when he fumed about Salah not being awarded a free-kick when he appeared to be fouled by Bernado Silva.

The Liverpool manager told Sky Sports: “In the end, probably deserved, but you cannot have this situation.

“It is the clearest foul I ever saw in front of the linesman and he is not bothered. It is clear. They just watch the game but we [the managers] are involved.”

Liverpool are now up to eighth in the table and Klopp hailed a ‘perfect’ result.

He added: “Result, perfect. Performance, really, really good, in an incredibly intense game.

“We defended at an incredibly high level for 99 minutes almost. They had their moments but, especially in the box, we did extremely well.“This was obviously big for us today. We showed up today and that is all we wanted to do.

“City didn’t have these counter-attack situations, we had them three times. The situation around the goal is just sensational awareness from Alisson and outstanding from Mo.

“He might miss one, but he will not miss two in a similar situation. Goals decide the game but there were so many good football moments against what I would say is the best football team in the world.”