Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s final away game as Liverpool manager ended a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

The football during Jurgen Klopp’s eight-and-a-half-year reign has been high octane - so it was fitting that his final away game as Liverpool manager was full throttle.

The Reds didn’t have anything on the line for their clash against Aston Villa. Third place and Champions League qualification was already secured. Yet the encounter was frenetic from the outset - and a 3-3 draw about a fair result.

In truth, there could have been more goals. Two more for Liverpool were ruled out for offside, as well as one for Villa. That’s not forgetting Diego Carlos somehow missing an open goal from just two yards for the hosts

For the travelling Kopites who made the trip to Birmingham, they got entertainment. A dead rubber for the Reds was the opposite for Villa, who are fighting to be in the Champions League for the first time. Yet this was no lethargic performance from the visitors, there were few signs of players swapping boots for proverbial flipflops, resting up before the European Championships and Copa America. The encounter was awash with goalmouth action that the staunch away support could relish.

They have travelled Klopp up and down the country and across Europe. They have witnessed Klopp be true to his word and turn doubters into believers. They have witnessed seven major trophies added to the Anfield cabinet - including a sixth European Cup and a maiden Premier League title.

It was no wonder that they broke Klopp’s golden rule no less than six times. It was the final time fans got to watch a Klopp team play away from Anfield.

The Liverpool chief urged supporters not to sing about him during games and instead cajole his troops. But they went against his commands throughout the Villa clash. The song that serenades the German to the tune of The Beatles’ I Feel Fine was chanted, as well as his name throughout. Had the Reds had something to play for, they would not have gone against Klopp’s wish. But the result didn’t count in terms of league position.

In truth, it was a night to say their thank yous for a return to the European elite. When Klopp took the helm in October 2015, trips to the Santiago Bernabeu, Camp Nou and Allianz Arena seemed years away. Within three-and-a-half years, Liverpool were crowned kings of the continent.

Those who made the trip from Merseyside displayed their gratitude for eight finals from Kyiv to Madrid, Wembley to Qatar. It might have made Kopites’ bank balances take a vast hit but they wouldn’t have had it any other way.