Harvey Elliott has underlined his immense talent with a strong start to the new season at Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise upon 'real talent' Harvey Elliott after a promising start to the new season.

But the Liverpool boss has warned against placing too much pressure upon a 19-year-old prospect who has already faced a major injury setback.

Elliott has started the Reds' last four Premier League games, a run that has featured a string of impressive performances as well as his first top-flight goal.

However, his manager knows that the boyhood Liverpool fan requires good fortune build on that bright start having missed the majority of 2021-22 as a result of an ankle dislocation.

He said: "First and foremost he is a wonderfully raised boy.

"He is young as well, apart from in his behaviour, and when you see him playing as well, you think 'Wow' for a 19-year-old.

"We all forgot how good he was a year ago and he was a year younger before all the rubbish things happened.

"That's the case, he is just that good. That's Harvey, a real talent but we all need luck in moments.

"Let’s just hope that he can go through this and develop and build on this wonderful basis. That's all."

Klopp also stopped short of discussing what can be expected of the hugely talented Elliott as his development continues, insisting additional praise could not help.

He continued: "We don’t live in a world where we talk about these things because you make the wrong stories of it, or maybe you make the right stories of it and it's the wrong message. I don't think it's now too important.

"If you want to write whatever you want then write it, it cannot be positive enough with the impression we have got now so far.

"But all the rest is not about that now going too early in a career, saying what he can reach and should reach - we judge what he can reach?

"Nobody knows that. That's why I am completely calm with it. It's great.

"He didn’t get different treatment since he performed outstandingly well, compared with the treatment he got before. He is the same boy.

"We literally love him because he is outstanding as a person as well. I understand 100% we sit here in the press conference and we cannot tell you 'Shh, don't talk about him'.