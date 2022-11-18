Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in a transfer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Plenty of Liverpool fans would concur that midfield options strengthening in the upcoming transfer windows.

It’s the area of Jurgen Klopp’s squad that currently lacks the most. While the Reds aren’t short of numbers, there have been concerns raised about how many are in the prime of their careers.

Supporters urged the Reds to sign a top-class engine-room operator last summer. By the time Klopp admitted one was needed, it was too late. Liverpool had to settle with bringing in Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus - and he played just one before suffering a long-term injury.

Certainly, there will be clamour for Klopp to bolster his options in the middle of the park when the January transfer window opens. And, in truth, you can expect one to arrive next summer.

Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is admired by Klopp but won’t be cheap. Bellingham, currently with the England squad for the World Cup, is expected to cost more than £100 million.

But with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner’s respective deals all expiring at the end of the season, Liverpool may require more than one addition.

Advertisement

And in recent days, Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been linked with a move to the Reds. Mount, also currently away with England, is being tracked by Liverpool, as per The Guardian. The 23-year-old is approaching the final 18 months of his Stamford Bridge contract and talks have been at an impasse since the summer.

It is reported that Mount ‘wants a new deal to reflect his status as one of Graham Potter’s most important players’. Should those desires not be met, the former Derby County loanee could look elsewhere.

Certainly, Mount would add goals and creativity to Liverpool’s engine room. Klopp has already spoken highly of the Portsmouth-born star in the past. And the Liverpool boss has previously admitted Mount wouldn’t be cheap.

It was back in September 2019, the season after Mount had helped Derby reach the Championship play-off final, when he broke into Chelsea’s first-team plans. And back then - only just after making his England senior debut - Klopp rated Mount as at least a £60 million player.

The Liverpool boss said: “Tammy Abraham is now a £60 million player. Mason Mount for sure if not more. [Callum] Hudson-Odoi was before that already.”

Since making that admission, Mount has become a cast-iron starter at Chelsea. Not only that but he's helped the Blues win the Champions League and goes into the 2022 World Cup as a key part of England's plans under Gareth Southgate.

Advertisement