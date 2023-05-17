Liverpool’s pursuit for a new batch of midfielders continue — here is the latest update.

Liverpool are still in hot pursuit of a midfield transformation this summer and Jurgen Klopp has been wasting no time in identifying potential suitors for his new engine room.

Since interest in Jude Bellingham broke away, the Reds have been monitoring the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount in the Premier League, with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch also on the radar. Other names have also been thrown into the mix, including Nicolò Barella of Inter Milan.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Liverpool have been linked to the Italian international, but a new report has indicated that Klopp is eager to table an offer and get ahead of the competition. That’s according to InterLive, who claim that the Reds boss has asked ‘for an effort’ from club owners Fenway Sports Group to push for a deal for Barella.

Inter Milan, who booked their place in the Champions League final this week, are well aware some of their players are on the shopping lists of a few Premier League teams ahead of this summer. According to the report, the Nerazzurri are keen to tie down Barella, but they could accept an offer in the region of €80 million (£69m).

Barella has played in almost every match for Inter this season and he has contributed eight goals and nine assists across all competitions. Klopp is in need of a play-making midfielder who can help feed his front three and the 26-year-old could be just what he is looking for.