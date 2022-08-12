Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool will welcome back Naby Keita when Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Monday night (20.00).
Keita was absent for last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season due to illness.
Klopp is also hopeful that Kostas Tsimikas, who has been suffering with a knock, will also be available.
However, Liverpool will be without the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain once again.
“Naby will be back for Monday,” said Reds manager Klopp at his pre-match press conference.
“Kostas is training today (Friday) for the first time and he might be back as well.”