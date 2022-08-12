Jurgen Klopp hopeful two Liverpool players could return to fitness for Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool injury update as Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas could be back against Crystal Palace.

By Will Rooney
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:58 am

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool will welcome back Naby Keita when Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Monday night (20.00).

Keita was absent for last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season due to illness.

Klopp is also hopeful that Kostas Tsimikas, who has been suffering with a knock, will also be available.

However, Liverpool will be without the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain once again.

“Naby will be back for Monday,” said Reds manager Klopp at his pre-match press conference.

“Kostas is training today (Friday) for the first time and he might be back as well.”

