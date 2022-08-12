All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as the Reds prepare for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are now gearing up for their second Premier League outing of the campaign.

The Reds slipped to a draw against newly promoted Fulham in their season opener, and they will kick off their home campaign against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Liverpool were not helped by a number of injury issues in their first outing of the season, and things may not get too much better for their next clash.

And there is fresh talk of Liverpool dipping back into the market to strengthen their squad, which is looking a little thin in certain areas.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield:

Klopp’s transfer update

As mentioned, Liverpool have been repeatedly told to go back into the market to add depth to their squad this summer.

And that is particularly true of the midfield, with Thiago Alcantara picking up an injury to leave Jurgen Klopp short in the middle of the park.

But the German is still resisting, saying: “I am happy with the strength, size and quality of my squad.

“We have injuries. Now it is the question how long the players will be out and there are different solutions,”

Liverpool did sign Fabio Carvalho to add to their midfield this summer, but the 19-year-old is not yet experienced at the top level.

Nunes interest

One midfielder Liverpool have been linked with this summer is Matheus Nunes.

The Sporting CP star has been tipped to be a perfect fit for Klopp’s midfield, leading to transfer speculation.

But according to fresh reports from Record in Portugal, West Ham United have expressed an interest in the Sporting star.

In fact, it’s claimed they have made a bid worth around £26million plus more than £4million in add-ons.